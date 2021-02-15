Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Heritage Financial worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

