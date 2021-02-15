VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Down 26.9% in January

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the January 14th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,769,000.

