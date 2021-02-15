VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the January 14th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $55.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter.

