Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

VCT stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,378.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,085.31. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64).

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total value of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

