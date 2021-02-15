Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.67 ($24.78).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victrex plc (VCT.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Victrex plc (VCT.L) news, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total transaction of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11).

VCT stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company had a trading volume of 178,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,620. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,378.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,085.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 46.14 ($0.60) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.20%.

Victrex plc (VCT.L) Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

