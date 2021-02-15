Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0247 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $177,165.76 and $19,376.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

