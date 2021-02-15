VIDY Price Reaches $0.0020 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. VIDY has a market cap of $17.92 million and $9.67 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDY has traded 95.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

