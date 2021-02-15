Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to post sales of $5.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full year sales of $8.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 million to $9.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $61.25 million, with estimates ranging from $44.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viela Bio.

VIE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush cut Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viela Bio stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

