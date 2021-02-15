VIG Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One VIG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 125.1% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $18,809.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,202,365 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

