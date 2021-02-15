Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $23.82.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.