Vitae (VITAE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00008775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $84.43 million and $1.50 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

