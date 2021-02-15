Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.06 ($36.54).

EPA VIV opened at €26.10 ($30.71) on Monday. Vivendi SA has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.98.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

