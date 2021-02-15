Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €31.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) received a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.06 ($36.54).

Shares of VIV opened at €26.10 ($30.71) on Monday. Vivendi SA has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.98.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

