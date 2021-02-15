Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.06 ($36.54).

Get Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) alerts:

EPA VIV opened at €26.10 ($30.71) on Monday. Vivendi SA has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.98.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.