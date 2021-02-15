Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 729,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

NASDAQ VIVE opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.