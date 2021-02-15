Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Vocera Communications reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several research firms have commented on VCRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,161 shares of company stock worth $4,316,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after buying an additional 161,515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA stock traded up $10.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 142,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,524. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

