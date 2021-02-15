Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €161.20 ($189.65) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €174.40 ($205.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €144.34.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.