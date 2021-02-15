Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €180.13 ($211.91).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €161.20 ($189.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is €155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.34. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €174.40 ($205.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

