VouchForMe 24 Hour Volume Hits $89.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $149,132.40 and $89.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

