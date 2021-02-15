Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 14th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,056,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 799,970 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,511,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 809,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 448,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 644,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.40 on Monday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

