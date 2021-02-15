Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Achieves $798.61 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $798.61 million and $11.44 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00007441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

