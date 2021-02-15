W Green Pay (WGP) Price Up 9.1% This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $130,563.78 and approximately $22,552.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

