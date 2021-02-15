W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

