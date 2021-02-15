W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Down 30.1% in January

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.88. 21,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,583. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

