W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $372.08 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

