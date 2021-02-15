Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Short Interest Update

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the January 14th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

WDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE WDR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.08. 19,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,038. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 116,633 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

