Wagerr Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $2,902.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013240 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,385,291 coins and its circulating supply is 195,005,677 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

