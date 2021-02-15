Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.38. 97,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

