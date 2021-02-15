Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 91.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 97.5% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 47,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.47. 226,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.