Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 91.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 97.5% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 47,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.47. 226,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.