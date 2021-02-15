Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.47. The stock had a trading volume of 226,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.15. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

