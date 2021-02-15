Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.47. The stock had a trading volume of 226,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.15. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.