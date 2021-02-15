Wanchain Trading Up 82.2% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $150.58 million and $11.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00339723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.73 or 0.02744534 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

