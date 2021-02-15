Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,990. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.