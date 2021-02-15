Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 2.0% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FedEx by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 112,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.00. 176,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,000. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.