Washington Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

