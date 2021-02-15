Washington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 1.8% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 633,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,271,404. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $60.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

