Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,135 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Washington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Target by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Target stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.43. The stock had a trading volume of 92,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.