Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Position Lowered by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. 26,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

