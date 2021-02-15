Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Gap Down to $59.30

Shares of Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.30, but opened at $57.20. Watchstone Group shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 3,772 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of £27.62 million and a PE ratio of 0.60.

About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

