Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $283.95 on Monday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.