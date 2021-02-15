Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

NYSE:WTS opened at $121.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Insiders have sold 87,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

