Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $52.94 million and $193,676.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00274474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00081612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.06 or 0.00462181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00186234 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,945,931 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

