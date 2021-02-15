Waves Price Reaches $11.24 (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $11.24 or 0.00023175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $242.57 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013641 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001730 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,341,036 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.