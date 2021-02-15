WAX Reaches Market Cap of $99.07 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, WAX has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and approximately $32.89 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001381 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00034432 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,704,951,176 coins and its circulating supply is 1,513,043,996 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.