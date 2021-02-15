WaykiChain (WICC) Achieves Market Cap of $69.15 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $69.15 million and $6.07 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00971896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.62 or 0.05194978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

