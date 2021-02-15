Webcoin (WEB) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Webcoin has a total market cap of $52,755.80 and $4,416.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Webcoin has traded up 132.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.72 or 0.00941016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00050198 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.35 or 0.05108080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018302 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin is a token. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 tokens. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Token Trading

