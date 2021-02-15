Wedbush Comments on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $433.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.92 and a 200-day moving average of $457.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

