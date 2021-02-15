Wedbush Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $32.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 187,537 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

