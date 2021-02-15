Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cullinan Management (CGEM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cullinan Management (NASDAQ: CGEM) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – Cullinan Management is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cullinan Management is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cullinan Management is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Cullinan Management is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CGEM stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,837. Cullinan Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

