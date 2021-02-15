Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AGF Management (AGFMF)

AGF Management (OTCMKTS: AGFMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $6.75 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – AGF Management is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF remained flat at $$5.55 during trading on Monday. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

