Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Premier (PINC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) recently:

2/9/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

2/4/2021 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

1/23/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

1/21/2021 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

1/19/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

1/15/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Premier Inc alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 357,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 201,391 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Premier by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Premier by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.